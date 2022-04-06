Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mount Sinai Settles Nurse's Migraine Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (April 6, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A Mount Sinai hospital has settled a nurse's suit in New York federal court that claimed the hospital refused to accommodate her migraines and retaliated against her for requesting medical leave.

U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Preska signed an order Tuesday saying that Mount Sinai and Shavonn Stallings had reached a confidential settlement. Details were not available Wednesday.

Stallings is a nurse practitioner employed at Mount Sinai Morningside, formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's and Roosevelt, since 2013. She filed her complaint in September 2018, alleging the hospital violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!