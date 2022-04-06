Mount Sinai Settles Nurse's Migraine Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (April 6, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A Mount Sinai hospital has settled a nurse's suit in New York federal court that claimed the hospital refused to accommodate her migraines and retaliated against her for requesting medical leave. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Preska signed an order Tuesday saying that Mount Sinai and Shavonn Stallings had reached a confidential settlement. Details were not available Wednesday. Stallings is a nurse practitioner employed at Mount Sinai Morningside, formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's and Roosevelt, since 2013. She filed her complaint in September 2018, alleging the hospital violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and New...

