5th Circ. Says Jury Should Hear Walmart Injury Case

By Jonathan Capriel (April 6, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has reversed an early win given to Walmart Inc. in a Texas customer's slip-and-fall suit, ruling in a published opinion that discrepancies in her description of the color and temperature of the chicken grease which allegedly caused her tumble do not rise to the level of invoking the sham-affidavit doctrine. The three-judge panel said Monday that the lower court was wrong to assume an affidavit Maria Seigler submitted contradicted her previous deposition. Also, Seigler's assertion that the grease was "thickened up" created a triable issue of fact because it suggests that the poultry fat sat long enough to...

