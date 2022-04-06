Fired KPMG Audit Head Hit With Record $100K PCAOB Fine

By Hailey Konnath (April 5, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said Tuesday that it has sanctioned KPMG's former vice chair of audit as well as slapped him with a $100,000 fine for what it called "supervisory failures" in connection with an alleged conspiracy to use stolen inspection plans from the financial watchdog. Scott Marcello failed to reasonably supervise KPMG personnel who obtained and used inside information from the PCAOB on when it planned to inspect particular KPMG audits, according to an order issued by the board. The PCAOB noted in a statement that the fine against Marcello is the largest monetary penalty ever imposed on...

