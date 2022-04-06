SEC Finds Enforcement Staff Accessed Privileged Docs

By Lauren Berg (April 5, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a notice Tuesday that some of its enforcement staff members improperly accessed adjudicatory materials for cases being litigated in the agency's in-house court system. The SEC said it has two main sets of employees — an enforcement division that investigates securities violations and an adjudication division that helps the commission issue opinions and orders for its in-house court system — who are necessarily separate, meaning the investigators do not participate in the decision-making process. However, the agency released findings from an internal review that found some enforcement staff in 2017 had access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS