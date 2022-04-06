Oxford Academic Fights University Over Harassment Probe

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 6, 2022, 2:11 PM BST) -- An Oxford researcher will get a second chance to argue that his university unfairly discriminated against him when it investigated allegations of sexual harassment brought by a female colleague, a London court ruled on Wednesday. Judge James Tayler gave Oleg Iourin, a post-doctoral research scientist at the University of Oxford, permission at the Employment Appeal Tribunal to appeal against a decision by the lower tribunal to dismiss his claim alleging that his employer had discriminated against him during an investigation into reports of sexual harassment. Iourin took Oxford to the Employment Tribunal after a female colleague accused him of attempting to kiss...

