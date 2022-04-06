PE Firm Buys Cybersecurity Co. In $570M Deal Led By 3 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (April 6, 2022, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Israeli cybersecurity outfit Tufin, advised by White & Case and Meitar, will be taken private at a $570 million valuation by Kirkland & Ellis-led Turn/River Capital, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal that comes on the same day the buyer closed its latest fund with $1.35 billion in tow. The all-cash deal features San Francisco-based Turn/River paying $13 per share for Tufin, which is based in Tel Aviv and has a primary U.S. office in Boston, Massachusetts. The consideration is equivalent to a premium of about 44% over the target's closing price on Tuesday, according to a statement. Dominic Ang,...

