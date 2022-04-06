4 Firms Rep As Dave & Buster's Buys Arcade Biz For $835M

By McCord Pagan (April 6, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday it is buying family-focused arcade and entertainment business Main Event Entertainment Inc. for $835 million from Ardent Leisure Group Ltd. and RedBird Capital Partners in a deal led by four law firms. The deal for Main Event gives Dave & Buster's a business with 50 locations in 17 states that features entertainment such as arcade games, bowling, laser tag and more, according to separate statements. Dave & Buster's is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Main Event is advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. RedBird is represented by Fried Frank Harris Shriver...

