Millberg To Settle Lengthy Malpractice Class Action

By Ryan Boysen (April 6, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Milberg LLP has agreed to settle a yearslong malpractice class action, which claims the well-known plaintiffs firm botched a securities lawsuit in the mid-aughts by missing court deadlines. In a court filing on Tuesday, Milberg and fellow defendants including Uitz & Associates and The Lustigman Firm, as well as lead plaintiffs Philip Bobbitt and Lance Laber, said the parties have reached an agreement "to settle all claims between them in this matter." The filing said the parties have drawn up a memorandum of understanding but are still hashing out the details on a final, written settlement. They expect to have a...

