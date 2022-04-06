Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Millberg To Settle Lengthy Malpractice Class Action

By Ryan Boysen (April 6, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Milberg LLP has agreed to settle a yearslong malpractice class action, which claims the well-known plaintiffs firm botched a securities lawsuit in the mid-aughts by missing court deadlines.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Milberg and fellow defendants including Uitz & Associates and The Lustigman Firm, as well as lead plaintiffs Philip Bobbitt and Lance Laber, said the parties have reached an agreement "to settle all claims between them in this matter."

The filing said the parties have drawn up a memorandum of understanding but are still hashing out the details on a final, written settlement. They expect to have a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!