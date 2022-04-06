Retailer Can't Bag Sanctions Against Univ. Of Ill. In TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (April 6, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rebuffed a retailer's call to sanction the University of Illinois for mounting allegedly baseless trademark infringement claims over college-inspired apparel, holding Wednesday that it prematurely filed its motion and didn't give the university proper notice. U.S. District Judge John R. Blakey denied the sanction bid by clothing shop Vintage Brand LLC in a minute order just one day after the retailer said the board of trustees of the University of Illinois violated Rule 11 — which deters unsupported allegations — by filing "objectively baseless" claims that it mimicked the school's registered trademarks for university-themed memorabilia....

