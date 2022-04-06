Bankrupt Diocese, Insurers Push To Shield Accused Clergy

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 6, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey Catholic diocese urged a bankruptcy judge Wednesday to shield the names of clergy members and diocese personnel accused of sexually abusing children, arguing that the information should be kept confidential since the claims haven't been adjudicated. During a remote hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr., the Diocese of Camden said the names at issue — which are contained in redacted exhibits on the diocese's Chapter 11 case docket — don't appear on the diocese's public list of "credibly accused" clergy and therefore the claims haven't been investigated internally or by law enforcement. "It raises defamation...

