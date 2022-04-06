Fennemore Craig Absorbs Gresham Attys And 2 SoCal Offices

By James Mills (April 6, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Fennemore Craig PC announced Wednesday it has expanded further into Southern California by absorbing two dozen attorneys plus support staff from Gresham Savage Nolan & Tilden PC and taking over leases for its offices in San Diego and San Bernardino. The move, which also includes the addition of 26 support staff, was described by Fennemore Craig's leadership on Wednesday as a "mass lateral hiring" rather than a merger or an acquisition. A small group of staff will remain at Gresham Savage to wind down its operations, according to Fennemore Craig. "This is not technically a legal merger or acquisition," Fennemore Craig...

