CBD Dealer Inks Agreement To End TM Franchise Feud

By Andrew Karpan (April 6, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Florida CBD business Sunflora and its franchising arm have quickly settled one of their trademark lawsuits, this time with a former franchisee in Georgia, barely months into a legal scuffle over the sale of unauthorized THC edibles that were "endorsed by marijuana activist Tommy Chong." A three-page notice filed Tuesday in U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash's court spelled the end of a trademark lawsuit filed in January by Sunflora Inc. and Your CBD Stores Franchising LLC, which claim to manage over 500 retail locations around the country that sell CBD products. Their suit targeted a pair of businesspeople based in...

