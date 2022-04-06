Feds Keep Diversity Visa Order Paused, But Must Update Tech

By Dave Simpson (April 6, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge extended the stay of his order directing the State Department to issue more than 9,000 diversity visas while the Biden administration appeals to the D.C. Circuit, but he unfroze his directive for the department to update the technology for processing the visas. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta extended a stay he issued in March, providing the federal government a reprieve from an order requiring 9,095 delayed diversity visas from fiscal year 2020 to be issued by Sept. 30. But he lifted the stay on his order's requirement that the U.S. Department of State prepare...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS