DOJ Sues Pa. Landlord For Refusing Support Animals

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 6, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued a Pennsylvania property management company for allegedly denying tenants with mental health conditions the ability to have emotional support animals in their residences, which federal authorities claim was discriminatory under the Fair Housing Act. In its complaint, the DOJ alleged that over the course of 2020, Perry Homes Inc. failed to make reasonable accommodations for two of its tenants in need of emotional support animals, going so far as to scare one into vacating the premises over a threat to call the police. Perry Homes "discriminated in the terms, conditions, or privileges of...

