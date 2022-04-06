NewLake Investing Up To $34M In Missouri Cannabis Property

By Andrew McIntyre (April 6, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- NewLake Capital Partners is investing as much as $34 million in a cannabis cultivation facility in Missouri, according to an announcement from the Connecticut-based real estate investment trust on Wednesday. NewLake Capital recently bought a 40,000-square-foot facility in O'Fallon, Missouri, for $7.3 million and has committed an additional $5.2 million for additional construction there. The firm also plans to commit another $16.5 million to buy an adjacent parcel and fund construction of additional space on that parcel. And the company is also providing a $5 million, four-year loan for the property. Michigan-based cannabis company C3 Industries Inc. will lease the facility...

