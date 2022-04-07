Fla. Atty Hopes To Use Anti-SLAPP To Exit Ethics Complaints

By Madison Arnold (April 7, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida foreclosure defense attorney is hoping to use the state's anti-SLAPP statute to dodge formal ethics charges, arguing that filings condemning various courts and judges constituted protected speech. Attorney Bruce Jacobs argued in a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday with the Florida Supreme Court that his speech regarding certain courts, and his belief they allowed banks to deprive homeowners of their property without due process, was protected under the state law even though Florida Bar rules shield judges from attacks on their qualifications or integrity. Jacobs' attorney, David Winker, told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that he believed he was the first...

