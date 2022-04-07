Wisconsin Tribe Sues McKinsey Over Role In Opioid Crisis

By Caleb Symons (April 7, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin band of the Chippewa Native Americans has hit McKinsey & Co. with a lawsuit over its role in the opioid crisis, accusing the consulting firm of helping Purdue Pharma market and sell OxyContin despite being aware of its highly addictive properties. Those actions caused opioid sales to rise, fueling widespread addiction among the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, according to the suit filed Wednesday — the latest addition to a sprawling multidistrict litigation in a San Francisco federal court. Calling the opioid crisis the "worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history," the tribe says McKinsey pushed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS