11th Circ. Weighs PREP Act Preemption In COVID Death Suit

By Nathan Hale (April 8, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday considered the scope of legal protections created by the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which a Florida nursing home has invoked in challenging a federal court's remand of a lawsuit over a resident's COVID-19 death. GVDB Operations LLC, which does business as Grand Villa of Delray East, has asked the federal appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas' decision to send back to state court a suit in which Howard Schleider and Felice Vinarub claim the company's failure to take proper protective measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, including...

