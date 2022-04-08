Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Weighs PREP Act Preemption In COVID Death Suit

By Nathan Hale (April 8, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday considered the scope of legal protections created by the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which a Florida nursing home has invoked in challenging a federal court's remand of a lawsuit over a resident's COVID-19 death.

GVDB Operations LLC, which does business as Grand Villa of Delray East, has asked the federal appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas' decision to send back to state court a suit in which Howard Schleider and Felice Vinarub claim the company's failure to take proper protective measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!