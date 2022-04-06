Lead Edge Capital Lands Nearly $2B Tech-Focused Fund

By McCord Pagan (April 6, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Growth equity investment firm Lead Edge Capital said Wednesday it closed on its latest fund with $1.95 billion in commitments to continue its focus on technology companies. LEC said in a statement that Fund VI was oversubscribed and will make equity investments between $15 million and $200 million, and it's now raised $5 billion in total capital. "With the help of our dedicated [limited partner] base, we've taken an innovative, hands-on approach to support founders and differentiate ourselves," LEC founder and managing partner Mitchell Green said in the statement. "Fund VI will be an extension of this strategy, continuing to drive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS