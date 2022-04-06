Ex-McKinsey Partner Gets 2 Years For 'Brazen' Insider Trading

By Pete Brush (April 6, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a former McKinsey & Co. partner with two years in prison Wednesday for betraying his then-client Goldman Sachs Inc., trading on secrets he learned while assessing a $2.2 billion bank-sector merger. An incredulous U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon called defendant Puneet Dikshit, 41, "a thief and a cheat" and directed him to surrender to custody July 11 for his "egregious and brazen" lawbreaking. "It's so clear. The line is so bright," she said. "It just boggles the mind. Were you just trying to see if you could get away with it? It was a game?"...

