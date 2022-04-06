DOJ Willing To Challenge Mergers Before Investigations End

By Bryan Koenig (April 6, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The top deputy of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division signaled a willingness Wednesday to challenge mergers even before the companies have turned over all their documents. Doha G. Mekki, principal deputy assistant attorney general, told an audience at the American Bar Association's spring antitrust meeting in Washington that the division had been ready to file just such a challenge, before the certification of "substantial compliance" with an in-depth second request for information, only for the parties to abandon the transaction. "There are some problems you can see from outer space," Mekki said when asked about the willingness to contest...

