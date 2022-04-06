Sympathy For The Mayor: Wu Excused From Satanists' Depo.

By Chris Villani (April 6, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will not have to sit for a deposition in a suit brought by a Satanic temple seeking to bless City Council meetings after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the subpoena was "largely issued as a publicity stunt." U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley took The Satanic Temple Inc. to task for both trying to force Wu into a deposition and attempting to hold that deposition on election day last November, when the then-city councilor ascended to the city's top political post. Judge Kelley said there are numerous other people who have the same level of knowledge as...

