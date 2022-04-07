Quartz Co. Tells Fed. Circ. That Duties Have Wide Support

By Alyssa Aquino (April 7, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A quartz slab producer urged the Federal Circuit to keep intact anti-dumping duties on Indian quartz slab, saying that enough U.S. producers had backed the trade complaint that led to the tariffs. Cambria Co. LLC rebuffed allegations that the U.S. Department of Commerce had too narrowly defined the domestic industry to find that most U.S. quartz slab producers supported a trade probe into Indian imports. The trade statute is silent on which companies count as domestic "producers" and Commerce had correctly defined that term to refer to companies that conduct enough production-related activities in the U.S., Cambria said. Moreover, MS International,...

