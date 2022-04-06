Union Says Construction Co. Owes Benefit Contributions

By Beverly Banks (April 6, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A painters union representing 20 locals accused a construction company on Wednesday in Missouri federal court of unlawfully failing to contribute to the union's benefit funds and not producing reports on workers' hours, saying the company's inaction violated the parties' collective bargaining agreement. Painters District Council 58, which is affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, filed a complaint against MJ Interior Finishes and Construction Management LLC, alleging that the company failed to contribute to the union's funds and hand over evidence of employees' hours. The district council's welfare, pension, vacation and employee benefit funds, as well as...

