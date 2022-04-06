AG Merrick Garland Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Jack Rodgers (April 6, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest in a string of public officials to contract the coronavirus after attending a Washington, D.C., event Saturday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday. The news came just hours after the attorney general announced at a press conference that the Justice Department will sanction another Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeev, and will seek to seize assets of more Russian-linked billionaires associated with President Vladimir Putin and his government. Garland spoke unmasked at the event alongside U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Before testing...

