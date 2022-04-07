Kansas City Doc Ordered To Pay $20M For Botched Delivery

By Jonathan Capriel (April 7, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state judge has signed off on a $20.2 million award for a mother whose infant suffered permanent brain damage during childbirth, following a jury trial for a Kansas City doctor accused of negligently supervising a student physician. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Marco Roldan on Wednesday signed off on most of the $25.3 million jury verdict, which found that Dr. Kelly J. Sandri had breached the standard of care owed to Rachel Harris, then 17, and her daughter, Kylie Harris, during labor and delivery at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City on Feb. 27, 2018. The judge trimmed about $500,000...

