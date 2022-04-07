11th Circ. Sends Back CFPB's Ocwen Suit For Closer Look

By Jon Hill (April 7, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit opened a door Wednesday for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to potentially salvage some of its mortgage servicing misconduct lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corp. after the case was shredded by a Florida federal judge on claim preclusion grounds. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra concluded last year that a 2014 national settlement concerning Ocwen's mortgage servicing practices effectively barred the CFPB's long-running suit, which was originally filed in 2017 and accused the company of servicing failures from 2014 to 2017. But in a 14-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the appeals court called for Judge Marra to take a...

