Fla. Health System To Pay Feds $20M Over Medicaid Funding

By Nathan Hale (April 6, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Florida-based BayCare Health System Inc. has entered into a $20 million civil settlement to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act by making donations to improperly inflate the funding received by four of its hospitals from the federal Medicaid program, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The federal government asserted that it had civil claims against the Clearwater-based nonprofit health system, which runs 15 hospitals in the state, for knowingly making illegal "non-bona fide donations" to the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County that it knew it would ultimately recoup as Medicaid payments along with matching federal Medicaid funds...

