Consumers Often Flummoxed By Broadband Info, FCC Told

By Christopher Cole (April 7, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The performance metrics of high-speed connectivity increasingly confuse consumers who are frustrated with navigating reliability and pricing when they choose a provider and service plan, the Federal Communications Commission heard from the public Thursday as the agency focuses on plans to create broadband "nutrition" labels. The FCC is in the midst of devising labels modeled on food packaging that would make it clear to consumers what level of internet service they're getting, from upload and download speeds to the latency of networks. But exactly what the broadband labels will look like, and in turn, what information the FCC will require service...

