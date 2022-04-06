DOD Can't Discharge Troops Under 'Irrational' HIV Policy

By Dave Simpson (April 6, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction preventing the U.S. Department of Defense from discharging any asymptomatic HIV-positive service members with undetectable viral loads, siding with challengers who argued the policy unconstitutionally singled out those who are HIV-positive. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema granted summary judgment to the challengers in her two-page order, but the corresponding opinion, referenced in the order, remains sealed. The parties were given 14 days to present any proposed redactions to the order before it is unsealed. Two anonymous former Air Force members filed the lawsuit in 2018 accusing the military of maintaining an...

