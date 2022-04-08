Pa. Ruling On Attorney-Client Privilege Appears Flawed

By Kevin Allen (April 8, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Picture a telephone call between an attorney and her client. On the call, the attorney relays her candid assessment of the client's case. During the call, the client takes down detailed written notes closely summarizing what the lawyer says. Not unusually or surprisingly, the client does not send those notes back to the attorney after the call. In a decision last month in Mwambu v. Monroeville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 4, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court held that the attorney-client privilege would not protect those notes from discovery because the client did not relay the notes back to the lawyer, and the...

