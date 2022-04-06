Calif. Naturopathic Doctor Cops To Peddling Fake Vax Cards

By Hailey Konnath (April 6, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A California-licensed naturopathic doctor pled guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from an alleged scheme to sell forged COVID-19 vaccination cards and fake immunization "pellets" she claimed granted "lifelong protection" from the virus in what was the first federal prosecution related to fake immunizations and fraudulent vaccination cards. As part of a plea agreement, Juli Mazi pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements related to health care, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Mazi changed her plea at a hearing in California federal court Wednesday, according to the case docket....

