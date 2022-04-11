Calif. Ruling Guides On Liability For Telework Injury Claims

By Paul Lynd and Noah Woo (April 11, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- California law generally requires employers to provide employees with a safe place to work. What, if anything, does this obligation entail when an employee works at home or another employee visits that private residence for work-related activities? This question has added importance after the significant increase in employees working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new decision from the California Court of Appeal's Second Appellate District in Colonial Van & Storage Inc. v. Superior Court, addressed some of these issues. Specifically, it considered whether an employer's duty extends to ensuring that "an off-site meeting place for co-workers...

