NM AG Asks Judge To Ignore Angry Birds Dismissal Bid

By Katryna Perera (April 7, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's attorney general has urged a federal judge to deny a dismissal motion from the company behind Angry Birds, in a suit claiming that the company is collecting and selling personal data from kids under 13 without parental consent. Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a response to Rovio Entertainment Corporation's dismissal motion in New Mexico federal court on Wednesday, arguing that the state has pled plausible claims of unconscionable trade practices. Rovio filed its dismissal motion in March, saying the state was going "out of its way to cast Rovio as a data-stealing, child-monitoring, time-traveling spy/villain more at home in a...

