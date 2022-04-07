Judge Kills 'Walking Dead' Producers' Fair Dealing Claim

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 7, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A California judge has tossed a major claim from a lawsuit by producers of "The Walking Dead" accusing AMC Networks of cheating them out of profits from the hit show, saying evidence wasn't provided showing the entertainment company breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. Wednesday's ruling from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley granted AMC's motion for summary adjudication on the suit's first cause of action — a significant blow — but kept the producers' claim for breach of contract related to an auditing concern. At the center of the dispute is the definition of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS