Google Should See If Info Is False Before Removing, ECJ Told

By Silvia Martelli (April 7, 2022, 4:14 PM BST) -- Google must check whether information is false before removing links from search results based on requests from individuals raising concerns about the accuracy of the stories the technology giant turns up, an adviser to the European Union's top court said Thursday. Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella told the European Court of Justice that search operators can agree to remove links to web pages displaying allegedly false information, but they must first verify that it is indeed wrong. People seeking to have the links removed must provide evidence for those claims, according to the opinion. "The operator of the search engine is required,...

