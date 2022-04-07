Bristol-Myers Blood Thinner Patent Invalidated In UK

By Dorothy Atkins (April 7, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A London judge ruled Thursday that a Bristol-Myers Squibb patent for its blockbuster blood thinner is invalid, siding with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Sandoz Ltd. in their arguments that the patent describing the key compound in its branded drug Eliquis does not make a plausible technical contribution to the art. Judge Richard Meade invalidated Bristol-Myers' patent for the compound called apixaban in the drug Eliquis, and its related supplementary protection certificate, finding that the claimed invention is implausible, and the patent cannot be cured by amendment. The judge added that the patent's invention is also obvious "for lack of technical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS