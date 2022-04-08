Trader Joe's Downplays Pressed Juice Processing, Suit Says

By Morgan Conley (April 8, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Trader Joe's customer launched a proposed class action in Illinois federal court accusing the grocery chain of deceiving consumers about the freshness of its green juice by marketing it as "cold-pressed" but then downplaying that the pressed out juices are processed post-extraction. Illinois resident Lisa Cristia sued Trader Joe's Co. in the Northern District of Illinois Thursday, alleging customers pay a premium for the chain's "cold-pressed juice" because the front of the product implies it is "not processed or subjected to any form of preservation beyond being 'squeezed' or 'pressed.'" But, upon reading the fine print, it is revealed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS