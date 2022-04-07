Kirkland Reps I Squared As It Seals $15B Infrastructure Fund

By Benjamin Horney (April 7, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT) -- I Squared Capital, counseled by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Thursday that it has clinched its third infrastructure fund securing $15 billion from limited partners, more than doubling its previous infrastructure investment vehicle, which closed in 2018. The fund, ISQ Global Infrastructure II, soared past its original target of $12 billion and closed at the hard cap, according to a statement. When including funds available from a co-investment vehicle, I Squared has about $15.5 billion in investable capital. More than 200 investors contributed to the fund, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, asset managers and family...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS