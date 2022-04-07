10th Circ. Told Review Of Fracking Permits Ignored Big Picture

By Morgan Conley (April 7, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday defended their claims that the Bureau of Land Management phoned it in when considering the environmental toll of granting hundreds of fracking permits in New Mexico's Mancos Shale formation, urging the Tenth Circuit to revive their challenge. In a reply brief, the WildEarth Guardians and an environmental group composed of Navajo Nation members, Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, and other conservation groups again called on the Tenth Circuit to find that the U.S. Department of the Interior agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved nearly 400 drilling permits. The groups allege BLM greenlit...

