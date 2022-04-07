NY Court Tosses Fla. Chicken Chain's Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 7, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based chain of chicken restaurants lost its bid for coverage of its pandemic losses when a New York state court ruled that the company failed to allege the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its Zurich American Insurance Co. policy. A state court ruled that a chicken restaurant chain seeking pandemic loss coverage failed to allege the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its insurance policy. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Justice Andrea Masley's dismissal of Chicken Kitchen USA LLC's coverage suit Wednesday handed another defeat to a policyholder seeking to recoup COVID-19-related losses...

