Goat Milk Skin Care Co. Hit With Probiotics Labeling Suit

By Isaac Monterose (April 8, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A skin care company was accused in Illinois federal court of selling five products that are falsely advertised as containing active probiotics, which are microorganisms that are said to help with skin problems such as acne or eczema. Named plaintiffs Verlinda Holloway, Heather Rudy, Pamela Swies and Mary C. Terry claimed on Wednesday in a putative class action filed in Illinois federal court that Beekman 1802 Inc.'s goat milk-based skin care products don't contain active probiotics because the products have preservatives that impede the growth of microbes related to probiotics. The complaint claimed that the preservatives caused the probiotic ingredients to...

