Chancery Tosses $1.85B Anthem-Cigna Merger Bust Fee Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (April 7, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday dismissed a Cigna Corp. stockholder group derivative suit for damages arising from board, management and consultant conduct that allegedly scuttled Cigna's right to a $1.85 billion termination fee after the collapse of a proposed $54 billion merger with Anthem Inc. in 2017. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, ruling from the bench after dismissal arguments, found that the stockholders failed to show that it would have been futile to first demand an investigation of the damage claims by Cigna's board. The suit accused company president and Chief Executive Officer David M. Cordani, six Cigna board members, Cigna...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS