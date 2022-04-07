11th Circ. Reverses Loan Cos.' Win In Deed Dispute

By Nathan Hale (April 7, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- What turned out to be a case of unfortunate timing for two loan companies led to the Eleventh Circuit reversing a lower court Thursday and finding that a bankruptcy trustee for a Georgia woman can void a security deed to keep a piece of property in the bankruptcy estate. At issue is a piece of residential property in Lawrenceville, Georgia, that Virginia Lindstrom put up as collateral for an approximately $174,000 loan from LoanDepot.com LLC. After Lindstrom filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, it was discovered that a security deed Lindstrom executed in August 2015 was invalid because she failed to satisfy...

