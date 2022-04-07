Forster Garbus On Hook For Seizing Funds From Wrong Party

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 7, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A trio of debt collection companies owe an undetermined amount of damages for allegedly garnishing the bank account of a consumer whose name is similar to the name of their intended target, a federal judge in New Jersey said Thursday. In a letter order, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo found Forster & Garbus LLP, LVNV Funding LLC and Resurgent Capital Services LP violated two provisions of the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in connection with allegedly garnishing the bank account of plaintiff Mervelin A. Gomez. "The alleged violations of [the FDCPA provisions] are premised on the undisputed facts that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS