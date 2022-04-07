NJ Diocese, Insurers Battle Abuse Survivors Over Ch. 11 Deal

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 7, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt New Jersey Catholic diocese and its insurers battled with clergy sex abuse claimants over a pending $30 million insurance settlement that will fund a third of the claimants' compensation, with each side attempting to whittle down their adversaries' planned evidence. In multiple motions filed on the Diocese of Camden's Chapter 11 docket Wednesday, the parties blasted their adversaries' expert testimony as irrelevant, incomplete or otherwise inadmissible, while the claimants' committee asked the court to reject the deal altogether. The pending deal is among the hotly contested terms of the diocese's bankruptcy case, which was launched in October 2020 amid...

