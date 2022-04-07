Cloudflare Stockholders Sue Over 'Mega-Grant' Incentive Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (April 7, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of web infrastructure and security venture Cloudflare Inc. have launched a Delaware Chancery Court class suit challenging disclosures and terms for a potentially multibillion-dollar stock incentive plan for the company's co-founders. The complaint, filed late Wednesday by investor Cindy Xu on behalf of a proposed class of shareholders, seeks an injunction blocking a vote on the company's plan for a 10-year award of stock "mega-grants" to Cloudflare founders Matthew Prince and Michelle Zatlyn, pending corrective disclosures and other actions. If approved, the plan would potentially deliver $3.35 billion worth of stock apiece to the two after 10 years, according to...

