Ruling For Soccer Club Should Stand, EU Court Adviser Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 7, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A European Court of Justice adviser recommended Thursday that the court let stand a decision against the European Commission, which had sought the return of tens of millions of euros from Spanish soccer clubs it claimed received illegal state aid. Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella told the European court that it should throw out an appeal seeking to annul a March 2020 judgment by the General Court of the European Union that partially vacated the commission's decision against Valencia Football Club. The commission, the EU's executive arm, had determined the club should return €20.4 million ($22.2 million) it received in state aid....

