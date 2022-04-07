Paramount Hit With Copyright Suit Over 'Star Trek' Photos

By Gina Kim (April 7, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A celebrity photographer hit Paramount with a copyright suit in California federal court claiming the media giant infringed the copyrights of six photos he had taken of the cast of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" by licensing the photos to be used on merchandise sold by third-party retailers. Celebrity photographer Michael Grecco alleges that Paramount Global infringed on the copyrights of six photos he took of the cast of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and licensed the photos to be used by third-party retailers on a variety of merchandise sold on websites, outside the scope of their agreement. In a complaint...

