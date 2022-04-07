Boy Scouts Defeat Girl Scouts TM Suit Over Genderless Terms

By Max Jaeger (April 7, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed the Girl Scouts' lawsuit challenging the Boy Scouts' use of genderless scouting terms on Thursday, saying it appeared the girls-only group was more concerned about losing members after the Boy Scouts began admitting girls in recent years. None of the so-called Polaroid factors traditionally applied in the Second Circuit weighed in the Girl Scouts' favor, and many of them helped the Boy Scouts, according to an opinion by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein. The failure of their underlying trademark claims doomed the additional causes of action for trademark dilution, tortious interference and money damages,...

