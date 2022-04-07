Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boy Scouts Defeat Girl Scouts TM Suit Over Genderless Terms

By Max Jaeger (April 7, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed the Girl Scouts' lawsuit challenging the Boy Scouts' use of genderless scouting terms on Thursday, saying it appeared the girls-only group was more concerned about losing members after the Boy Scouts began admitting girls in recent years.

None of the so-called Polaroid factors traditionally applied in the Second Circuit weighed in the Girl Scouts' favor, and many of them helped the Boy Scouts, according to an opinion by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein. The failure of their underlying trademark claims doomed the additional causes of action for trademark dilution, tortious interference and money damages,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!